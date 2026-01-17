Three arrested after early morning car break-ins in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department arrested three people early Sunday after a string of car burglaries in the 300 block of 1st Street South.

Officers got the call around 3 a.m. when people spotted two men going through parked cars.

Police quickly set up a perimeter, and with help from a K9 unit, caught a suspect who tried to run away.

Investigators later found stolen items and used surveillance video to link the suspects to at least four break-ins.

One suspect was even caught using a stolen credit card at a nearby Starbucks.

In total, three people were arrested: Walter Johnson, Malice Wheeler, and Cornelius Scott.

