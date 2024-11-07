Three arrested after robbery in Colombia County

Colombia County, Fla. — Lake City Police Department arrested 3 individuals in response to a robbery in Colombia County on Wednesday, November 7.

At around 8:15 pm, officers responded to a call from Cedar Parks Apartments to the report of the robbery. Officers were provided with a vehicle description that the suspects were driving and shortly were able to identify the vehicle nearby.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop which caused officers to pursue.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle, and the occupants were taken into custody shortly thereafter.

LCPD arrests

Jayveon Montroll Hall (left), Jay‘lyn Reginald La’Var Kates (right), and Kenyon Drashon Denson (middle) were arrested and charged with robbery, fleeing law enforcement, and resisting officer(s) without violence.

