Three arrested following armed robbery investigation at Economy Inn in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were arrested and face multiple charges after being accused of armed robbery at the Economy Inn on New Jesup Highway on February 18, says the Glynn County Police Department.

According to police, around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to the Economy Inn in relation to a reported armed robbery.

Officers learned that the victim planned to meet a female at the location. One of the suspects entered and threatened the victim with a firearm. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that they empty their pockets.

Based on investigations, detectives identified 21-year-old Ohnjyre Bradley of Brunswick and 32-year-old Devante Armstrong of Brunswick as suspects. They were taken to the Glynn County Police Department Headquarters.

Detectives began executing search warrants at the location where the incident took place. During the search, they encountered 27-year-old Jakeem Jones of Brunswick. He was arrested on unrelated charges discovered during the investigation.

All three were charged with the following:

Ohnjyre Bradley:

Armed Robbery

Devante Armstrong:

Armed Robbery • Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Certain Crime

Jakeem Jones:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number

Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Certain Crime

Possession of a Controlled Substance II (Fentanyl)

The Glynn County Police Department says it is still an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

