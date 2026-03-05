Three potential Free Agent replacements for Jaguars’ Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Etienne, alongside his former collegiate teammate Trevor Lawrence, have been the identity of the Jaguars’ offense since 2022. During his four seasons of play, Etienne totaled 5,136 yards and 32 touchdowns from scrimmage, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Now, it appears the Jaguars will be looking to go after a different back to add to the two youngsters Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.

Here’s three potential backs the Jaguars could go after in Free Agency to replace Travis Etienne.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

It’s not often the reigning Super Bowl MVP finds himself a free agent, but that’s just where Kenneth Walker III finds himself. He’s definitely the most expensive option on this list, yet is still estimated to sign a smaller deal than Etienne.

Walker III put up a career year in 2025, helping to lead the Seahawks to their second Lombardi trophy. Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He was surgical as a runner, forcing 61 missed tackles and 0.28 per carry, best of the free agents.

His 3.00 AVG yards after contact fell just shy of Travis Etienne’s 3.04 as well. Walker has proven himself as a receiver throughout his career, putting up over 1,000 yards through four seasons. His 1.44 yards per route run ranked 10th among RBs in 2025. His pass-blocking could use some work, however, as Walker allowed seven pressures on just 36 opportunities.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Bucs

This is a name Jaguars’ HC Liam Coen will be all too familiar with. White may have never cracked 1,000 yards in a season as a rusher, but Coen knows his value better than anyone.

White may have never rushed for 1,000, but he did put up 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2023, something even Travis Etienne has yet to do.

That’s thanks in large part to his ability out of the backfield, totaling nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns through just four seasons. He’s solid enough as a blocker as well, allowing six pressures on 73 opportunities.

As a runner, White is a tick below the other runners on this list. He’s the only one to average less than 3.00 yards after contact (2.95), ranking 36th among the top-59 RBs last season. His 0.19 missed tackles per attempt rank right up there with Etienne and the next guy on this list, however.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenneth Gainwell might not have the career numbers Travis Etienne or Kenneth Walker do, but the Steelers saw just how valuable he was this season, particularly out of the backfield.

Gainwell almost put up as many yards receiving (486) as he did as a rusher (537). With Etienne’s team-leading six touchdowns walking out the door, Gainwell could be a real option to fill that void. Gainwell improved in pass-protection this past season, allowing two pressures on 23 opportunities.

As a runner, Gainwell’s talent is a bit unrealized. He’s never been given the opportunity to be a feature back, starting just six games in his career. But, the analytics look pretty good. Last season, Gainwell averaged 3.18 yards after contact and 0.19 missed tackles per attempt. His 3.18 yards after contact is the best among the RBs we’ve discussed.

If the Jaguars are looking to replace Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker III is likely a comparable player for a slight discount. (He might even be better). But, if the Jaguars want to give Tuten a chance to shine, adding White or Gainwell as depth options makes a lot of sense for far less money.

Jaguars running back options

