‘Thrilled:’ Atlantic Sun Conference to relocate its headquarters from Atlanta to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Sun Conference, collegiate sports home of the Jacksonville University Dolphins and the University of North Florida Ospreys, is moving its headquarters to the River City.

The announcement was made during a news conference at Jacksonville City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. At that same news conference, the formation of the nonprofit organization, the Jacksonville Sports Foundation, was also announced.

Visit Jacksonville said in a news release that “The Foundation will also work to increase sports-related efforts in Jacksonville, like the headquarters of one of the fastest growing conferences in college athletics, the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) moving to Jacksonville from Atlanta.”

“I am more than thrilled to be announcing our relocation to Jacksonville, a market that is growing exponentially in a location that will allow us to access and engage with our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators at an unprecedented level,” ASUN Conference Commissioner Jeff Bacon said. “As the only NCAA Division I conference headquartered in Florida, we have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the value that our membership brings to one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Thank you to the City of Jacksonville and to Visit Jacksonville for their support, and thank you to our Atlantic Sun Conference Presidents for their vision and support of this move. We look forward to the continued growth of the Atlantic Sun and our phenomenal institutions.”

Earlier this year, in another sporting move for the city, Jacksonville was named the new home of the AAU Track and Field Primary Nationals and Club Championships, which was previously held in Orlando. This year’s competition will take place at Hodges Stadium at UNF July 7-13.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact of sports tourism in Jacksonville,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said. “Having an organization dedicated to attracting sport events to Jacksonville is a game-changer and I’m excited to see what the Jacksonville Sports Foundation brings here.”

In addition to JU and UNF, the following schools are also members of the Atlantic Sun Conference:

Austin Peay

Bellarmine

Central Arkansas

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Kennesaw State University

Lipscomb

University of North Alabama

Queens University of Charlotte

Stetson University

