‘The thriving of a black community:’ Black-owned business showcased at 6th annual Real Black Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Black-owned businesses highlighted their products and services at The Real Black Friday Melanin Market Friday evening.

Set up started early Friday morning, as Melanin Market President Dawn Curling prepared for A. Philip Randolph Park to lay host to 65 vendor tents showcasing Jacksonville’s Black-owned businesses.

“We do this every year after Thanksgiving. It is one of the largest shopping holidays in America. So, why not come out and support a Black-owned business? If you can’t find one, A. Philip Randolph Boulevard is where you should be,” said Curling.

This was the 6th year the Melanin Market has hosted its Real Black Friday event, and the shopping opportunities were plentiful.

“We’ll have apparel, we’ll have food, we’ll have jewelry, we’ll have handmade crafts, art. So, that’s just to name a few,” said Curling.

The event also included entertainment for kids and live music, featuring artists like Mama Blue.

Curling said beyond the shopping, her favorite part of the event is the culture.

“Being with friends and family and business owners and just the camaraderie of the community,” said Curling.

She added the event is just as much about showcasing that community culture as it is about showcasing the products for sale.

“It’s very important for us to show the economic engine. To let people still see the thriving of a Black community,” said Curling.

You can visit the Melanin Market’s website for information about future events.

