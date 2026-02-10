Tickets now on sale for 2026 ASUN Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will take place in Jacksonville from March 3-9.

The first round will be hosted at the University of North Florida and will then move into VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

To learn more about the tournament, including how to buy tickets, click here.

