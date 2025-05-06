Tickets on sale for Blue Angels’ performance at 2025 Golden Isles Air Show in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Isles Air Show, which is happening later this month.

The Blue Angels, known for their precision flying and dynamic aerial maneuvers, will perform at the Golden Isles Air Show on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

“We are thrilled to host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in Brunswick in 2025 and to showcase their breathtaking precision flying,” Kerry Floyd, Executive Director of Wings of Pride Air Shows, said in a news release. “The Blue Angels deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all audiences – from families to air show enthusiasts -- that must be seen to be believed.”

The last time the Blue Angels performed in Brunswick was 2017, according to the release.

This is one of two appearances the Blue Angels will be making in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in 2025.

Action News Jax told you that the City of Jacksonville announced that the Blue Angels would indeed be coming back to Jacksonville Beach in 2025 after it was believed they would not be able to.

That show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26.

Tickets range in price from $8 to $55. For more information, visit www.GoldenIslesAirShow.com.

