Tickets on sale now for the Nutcracker ballet at the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It may be Easter weekend, but it’s never too early to start planning for Christmas.

Tickets are on sale now for the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.

The Florida Theatre and Talmi Entertainment will present the Christmas classic on Thursday, December 31, at 2 p.m.

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Now in its 35th year, the North American tour unites world-class talent and local talent and features choreography by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk.

“The production is perfect for families - it’s really become America’s tradition,” shared Dan Talmi, Producer of Talmi Entertainment. “On top of the incredible artistry and production values, the message of the production has never been more important and meaningful.”

You can buy tickets at floridatheatre.com or call the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

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