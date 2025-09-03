Tiny roundabouts on Park Street draw criticism from Jacksonville drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of Jacksonville’s Park Street have officially reopened after the Park Street Road Diet improvement project in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

While city officials tout the upgrades as a move toward safer, more walkable streets, not all residents are convinced.

The nearly $11 million project aimed to redesign the area with wider sidewalks, narrower lanes, shaded walkways, and new roundabouts connecting LaVilla, the Regional Transportation Center, Riverside, and Five Points.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan highlighted the changes, saying the results look “fantastic” and are intended to encourage foot traffic and economic growth.

However, the new roundabouts, smaller than drivers expected, have sparked confusion. Jacksonville resident Scott Baldwin took to TikTok to share his reaction, posting a video that quickly drew attention.

“Jacksonville, Florida, what in the blue hell is this? I’m on Park Street before Forest … Is this a roundabout for a bicycle?” Baldwin said in the clip, adding, “It’s like they made roundabouts for the munchkins in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

Action News Jax reached out to the city’s Public Works leaders to ask why the roundabouts were installed, why they were made so small, and how long the street was closed during their construction. We received the following responses to our questions:

Why were the roundabouts installed? To slow vehicular traffic to make the road safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. The size of the roundabout is noticeably smaller than the ones we’re used to. Why are they so small? The smaller roundabouts reduce impacts to adjacent properties while still providing the traffic calming benefits. The roundabouts are designed with a “mountable truck apron” which allows larger vehicles who can’t easily navigate the tighter radius to take a modified path through the intersection. Was that area of Park Street ever closed while the roundabouts were installed? If yes, how long was that portion of Park Street closed? Yes, Park Street was closed to make changes to the travel lanes, sidewalk, landscaping, utilities, and to install the roundabouts. The road was closed from July 2024 to August 2025

According to the city’s website, the upgrades are part of a broader plan to link the Emerald Trail to McCoys Creek Greenway and boost economic growth through increased foot traffic and pedestrian activity.

