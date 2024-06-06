TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods employees wearing body cameras to deter theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After billions of dollars lost in sales, the parent company for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods is equipping some of its employees with body cameras.

The company revealed the theft-prevention measure during a recent earnings call, and said it’s been rolled out over the last year.

We spoke to customers throughout Jacksonville who had mixed reviews on the new accessory added to the retail employees’ uniform.

“People might not wanna shop at the store because of that,” Sandra Kissoonlal said. “They feel that they’re being watched all the time.”

Kissoonlal is a former retail employee and said she sees both sides.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kissoonlal said. “It’s crazy that they have to wear body cams, because of the theft. I mean it’s been around, but it’s getting worse.”

$112 billion dollars were reported in losses in 2022 due to stolen merchandise, according to the company. That’s an increase from the $94 billion in losses from the previous year.

Some customers believe it’s a great idea, while others don’t think it will make a huge difference.

“That’s a really good, good idea to prevent theft,” Jose Eeborj said.

“We already got surveillance cameras and criminals are gonna do what criminals do,” Mark Fisherman said. “They don’t care.”

In a statement, a company spokesperson said the body cameras are currently in use.

“Body cameras are currently used by certain loss prevention associates, who have gone through thorough training on how to use the cameras effectively in their roles,” a spokesperson said. “Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena. We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

“If that’s where we’re at, to wear body cameras for retail stores, so be it,” Fisherman said. “They have to protect their business.”

