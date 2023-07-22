T.K. Waters and other Officers from JSO will have a crime prevention walk in the Northside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol Zone 6 Assistant Chief Chuck Ford, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood today at 10:30 a.m. in the Northside Area of Jacksonville.

This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk will take place around the Highlands Community off of Monaco Drive, Beckner Avenue, Conrad Drive, Ake Lane, and Doniphan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Participants are asked to park behind the Highlands Square Shopping Center, located at 900 Dunn Avenue.

