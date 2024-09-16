Tocoi Creek High School student arrested for threatening shooting at the school, SJSO says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tocoi Creek High School student was arrested Monday, accused of making a threat to conduct a shooting at the school on social media.

The 15-year-old student was arrested on a felony charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

A tip came in through the FortifyFL app about the threat, which was posted on Snapchat and stated, “I’m going to shoot up Tocoi High School tomorrow,” SJSO said.

Deputies said the threat “generated significant fear and concern throughout the school community.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it “conducted a threat assessment which involves evaluating the student’s history, any previous behavior issues, interviews, family, and home environment.”

Deputies determined that the threat was “high risk” and the student was then arrested.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick issued the following statement in the social media post:

“Threats of violence at our schools will not be tolerated. This arrest and previous arrests should send a clear message; any and all threats will be investigated immediately, we will find you, and you be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We have a strong relationship with the St. Johns County School District and will work together to prioritize the safety of students, staff, and visitors at our schools. I am proud of our students who continue to use the FortifyFL app to report suspicious activity and potentially save lives. Please continue to notify law enforcement immediately if you see or hear something concerning.”

Earlier Monday, St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson released the following statement. He did not mention the arrest of the Tocoi Creek student, but said the district has had “a very high number of threats and false threats reported.”

“Since the horrific school shooting in Georgia, we have had a very high number of threats and false threats reported. We will pursue and investigate all reports, engage law enforcement in investigations, and enforce our Student Code of Conduct to the fullest extent.

“Resources are being used and schools, staff and students are being negatively impacted due to these reports. Our community is more vulnerable due to the recent tragic school shooting which has redirected resources to focus on each and every one of these reports. We rely heavily on FortifyFL to receive reports of suspicious activity, threats, and dangerous behaviors within our district. We do ask that if ‘you see something, say something.’

“We need your help to ensure that what is being reported is of actual and immediate concern knowing that resources will be immediately deployed to investigate and address. When false reports are made, we will investigate the source of the threat and pursue charges as appropriate.

“I truly believe that it takes our SJCSD families, staff, law enforcement and our community to make our schools safe and secure for our most precious asset…our students.”

