Toll bridge reopens in Flagler County after deputies arrest Deltona murder suspect

PALM COAST, Fla. — A large law enforcement presence remained early Monday morning near Hammock Dunes Parkway and Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast after an incident that closed the Toll Bridge.

The bridge has reopened, but remains closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident started in Deltona when Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 2:23 a.m. where a woman was shot to death. Authorities said the suspect, who was known to the victim, drove into Flagler County where he crashed his vehicle near the toll bridge.

Flagler deputies arrested the suspect.

