Tom Coughlin Jay Fund tailgate party supporting childhood cancer families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 childhood cancer patients are making memories with their families.

On Sunday, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients and their families gathered for tailgate party and then they were recognized on the field at the jags game.

Tequisha Wyman is a single mom of four kids.

“I got my hand back on the wheel now,” said Wyman.

Read: The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts at the EverBank Stadium

In August, she never thought her daughter, Sakyra, would be diagnosed with cancer.

“She was diagnosed with one of the worst cancers, neuroblastoma,” said Wyman.

After a long journey, Tequisha said she and her daughter are living better.

“Jay Fund stepped in and saved our lives,” said Wyman.

Read: UNF receives $1.3 million from local philanthropist to support future teachers

They were just one of about 50 families that got the chance to take part in one of the Toms Coughlin Jay Fund’s emotional support events on Sunday.

“Our goal really is to wrap our arms around childhood cancer families and to be there for them so that the parents can really focus on the child,” said Keli Coughlin, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund CEO.

Patients and families got to attend a tailgate party, with games, food and a whole lot of fun.”

Read: ‘We celebrate life:’ Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Jacksonville

“To have fun, to make memoires as a family and to connect with other people that really understand what they are going through,” said Keli Coughlin.

And after the party, they were recognized on the field at the Jags game.

Stacy Rowe said 4years ago her son Seth was diagnosed with brain cancer. She said the community the Jay Fund provides is one big support system.

“Just being around other families that have gone through similar experiences, you feel like you are not alone going through something like this,” said Stacey.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.