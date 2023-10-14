‘We celebrate life:’ Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society and Action News Jax team up to raise awareness and money across our area.

Action News Jax anchor Dawn Lopez was also at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

“We celebrate life today,” said Amy Ruth, a walker.

Amy Ruth holds a long-time friendship with Michele Sahdala, a breast cancer survivor.

“I was diagnosed back in 2018, very unexpectedly,” said Michele. “Immediately started treatment, had surgery, chemo, radiation and then all of my family and friends stepped up to take care of me.”

Thousands showed up to the annual walk that all took place at EverBank Stadium.

“I figured the strength we have is on behalf of those who can’t,” said Deedee Ellis, a walker.

“We are just so grateful for the support of the community coming out and the funds raised go to breast cancer programs and services for our cancer patients,” said Lauren Clark, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.

For Michele, she wants to give a message to anyone who may be fighting breast cancer.

“Be tough, be strong,” said Michele. “Just fight as hard as you can , and you will win.”

