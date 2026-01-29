‘Tone deaf:’ Jacksonville mayor criticized for social post on Holocaust Remembrance Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida’s Jewish community is criticizing Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan for posting about an event with a Palestinian organization on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Deegan posted photos on social media from the event, which took place over the weekend, on Tuesday.

The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida released the following statement about the post:

“The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida is deeply saddened and disheartened by a social media post shared yesterday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan on X (formerly Twitter). posting a photo of herself with a keffiyeh and Palestinian flag.

“While we believe our Mayor should speak to and engage with every community, posting a photo of herself with a keffiyeh and Palestinian flag on Holocaust Remembrance Day was insensitive and tone deaf. This day is a solemn, non-political moment dedicated to honoring the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and standing against antisemitism. This incident is yet another example of the disregard toward the concerns and sensitivities of the Jewish community. Once again, her insensitivity to her Jewish constituents must be called out.

“Mayor Deegan often says that ‘Jacksonville is a place where everyone has a voice.’ We agree. However, the timing and symbolism of this post were deeply disappointing and caused significant pain within the Jewish community.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deegan responded to the criticism by reposting her original post with the following text:

“Anyone from Jacksonville knows the Ramallah Club is a Palestinian civic organization that was founded by Christians from Ramallah and that has been contributing to our city for more than a century. I was proud to be joined on the dais by Councilman Ron Salem, a longtime member of the club, and was pleased to see Congressman John Rutherford there as well to celebrate the club’s impact on Saturday. It’s disappointing to see partisan actors use people’s rich heritage to divide our community.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.