Top finishers at the 2026 Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 Gate River Run set a national record with 15,385 finishers in the 15K race, making it the largest 15K competition in the United States.

Mohammed El Youssfi of Morocco and Chloe Herbiet of Belgium won the 49th annual Gate River Run on Saturday.

The event saw more than 21,200 total participants across all races despite warm and humid conditions.

Chloe Herbiet claimed a $5,000 Equalizer Bonus for being the first person to cross the finish line. The bonus is awarded based on a five-minute head start given to elite women runners. Herbiet finished with a time of 47:58, while Youssfi completed the race in 43:26.

The event featured an increased prize pool, totaling $77,000 for 2026. This included a $23,000 “American Cup” purse specifically designated for the top five athletes from the United States who finished within the top 10 overall.

Local athletes were recognized through the First Coast Cup, awarded to the top finishers from the Jacksonville area. Sem Sultanov won the men’s local title with a time of 49:35, and Hayleigh Haid took the women’s title in 56:25.

In the Adaptive Athlete and Wheelchair division, Jacksonville resident Sarah Blackwell finished as the top female. Blackwell completed the course in 1:35.

The Synovus 5K saw victories from two 13-year-old runners. Amelia Flood of St. Johns finished first in the female category, while Harlan Carney of Gainesville was the first male finisher.

The 2026 event marked the 49th year of the race and included 17 “Streakers” who have participated in every Gate River Run since it began.

Beyond the main 15K, the Junior River Run and Brooks Rehab Challenge Mile also saw record numbers of participants.

For the second year, the Gate River Run was part of the Professional Road Running Organization Circuit. The circuit is designed to showcase elite competition at specific road races across the United States.

