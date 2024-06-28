JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained video from DriveLineLLC.com showing a tornado flipping a truck near a local business in Jacksonville. The video shows the vehicle flipping over multiple times.

The incident happened at a car dealership on Beach Boulevard on the Southside this afternoon

Action News Jax is also at the scene of downed powerlines because of a huge tree that fell on the Southside.

The First Alert Weather Team went on air as a tornado warning was issued just after 2 p.m. An alert was also sent out concerning a severe thunderstorm warning in Camden and Glynn County.

Tornado confirmed in Jacksonville as video shows truck flipping multiple times at local business | DETAILS >>> https://t.co/OfrGAD4ah5 pic.twitter.com/SmUNt2HOJV — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 28, 2024

