Touchdown the Jaguar headed to safe location while Stadium of the Future construction continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the construction continues on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Stadium of the Future, some things around EverBank Stadium have to be moved to keep them safe.

That now includes the beloved Touchdown the Jaguar statue, which has been on the west side of the stadium, will now be on “sabbatical,” the team announced Tuesday.

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The team said Touchdown will return when the Stadium of the Future is completed for the 2028 season.

Mascot Jaxson de Ville was sad to see his old friend go, giving Touchdown a hug around the neck several times before crews moved him.

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0 of 3 Amanda and Jacob with Touchdown in 2012 Amanda and Jacob with Touchdown in 2012 Amanda and Thomas with Touchdown in 2023 Amanda and Thomas with Touchdown in 2023 Thomas with Touchdown in 2023 Thomas with Touchdown in 2023

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