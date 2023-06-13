Town of Orange Park appears to be the only municipality in Northeast Florida with red-light cameras

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — For the last decade, the Town of Orange Park has used red-light cameras to take videos and pictures of drivers who run red lights. Tonight, a public meeting is scheduled to discuss those cameras.

Action News Jax learned that the Town of Orange Park appears to be the only municipality in Northeast Florida with these cameras.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax reached out to all 7 counties in Northeast Florida that Action News Jax covers and 5 of them said they do not have red light cameras.

While the Town of Orange Park is within Clay County, a spokeswoman says it is the only area in Clay County that has these red-light cameras.

They came after Florida ranked 3rd in the country for red-light running deaths in a 2019 report from The National Safety Council.

The town of Orange Parks Website says if you get caught running a red light you will be fined $158. However, if you pay online or over the phone there will be a convenience fee bringing your total to $175.

“I got caught on Kingsley Road and they sent me the paper with a picture on it and I had to pay $175,” said Morman.

Tonight’s meeting to discuss red-light cameras will be held at the Town of Orange Park Meeting Council Chambers. Tonight’s

hearing is for people that wish to contest their violations. It’s a meeting that happens monthly according to the clerk of the Town of Orange Park.

According to the Town of Orange Park’s website, red-light cameras were implemented a decade ago to help keep passengers, cyclists, drivers and pedestrians safe from crashes or injuries caused by drivers who run red lights.

“People are broke, we don’t have money to pay them high tickets,” said Morman.

Etta Morman works at a nearby Wendy’s and doesn’t like the red-light cameras. In her experience the roadways are safe, but the Town of Orange Park disagrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Town’s website lists Park Avenue at Loring Avenue, North and Southbound lanes, Park Avenue at Kingsley Avenue, North, South, and turning lanes and Kingsley Avenue at DeBarry, West and Eastbound lanes as the 3 most dangerous intersections where red-light running is common.

Baker, Putnam, St. Johns, Flagler and Clay County spokespeople say they don’t have red-light cameras. Duval and Nassau County have yet to respond.

A Flagler spokesperson said Palm Coast used to have red-light cameras. After several phone calls I was directed to Palm Coast Public Works Manager who did not answer my call.

One spokeswoman with Putnam County said that a lot of counties in Northeast Florida do not have red-light cameras because the cameras were being implemented by third parties.

This meant whenever someone wanted to challenge a ticket for running a red light that county’s courtroom would not make any money. Due to the fact that the matter could not be handled through local law enforcement.

Action News Jax reached out to the Town of Orange Park and their Police Department for comment to see how many traffic accidents or injuries they’ve had because someone ran a red light. Neither department has responded.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.