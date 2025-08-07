Tracking the Tropics: Dexter over open N. Atlantic, what you need to watch in days, weeks ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas & will soon become a strong ocean storm.

What to watch

Low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest toward the Carolina’s over the weekend then turn more northeast away from the coast. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west.

Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa & has long term potential. A long way out but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Thurs. Tropics outlook Tropics outlook, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

