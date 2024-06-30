Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Beryl becomes a Category 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Hurricane Beryl is officially a Category 4. Winds are up to 130 mph. It’s between 300-400 miles away from the Windward Islands.

Beryl is the earliest Category 4 in the Atlantic Basin since records began in 1851.

Beryl will cross over the islands and into the Caribbean Sea Monday morning, bringing life-threatening storm surges and wind. Hurricane warnings are posted for several islands, including Barbados and St. Lucia.

Beryl is expected to stay in the Caribbean and then head to Mexico later next week while weakening some.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There’s a tropical wave behind Beryl that will strengthen (probably to the next named storm) and move along a very similar path as Beryl.

There’s a disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, headed to Mexico, that may briefly become a depression before moving over land. There are no local impacts expected.

Your best resource for all things tropics is Talking the Tropics with Mike updated every day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.