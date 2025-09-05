TRACKING THE TROPICS: Invest 91-L heading west, likely to be tropical depression over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tropical wave (91-L) continues to march west today across the Central Atlantic.
- Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.
- A tropical depression or storm will likely form over the weekend.
- The Lesser Antilles could see impacts as early as Thursday of next week.
- Too early to tell if there will be any U.S. impacts.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
