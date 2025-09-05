Local

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Invest 91-L heading west, likely to be tropical depression over the weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tropical wave (91-L) continues to march west today across the Central Atlantic.

  • Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.
  • A tropical depression or storm will likely form over the weekend.
  • The Lesser Antilles could see impacts as early as Thursday of next week.
  • Too early to tell if there will be any U.S. impacts.
  • The next name is Gabrielle.

Most Read