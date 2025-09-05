TRACKING THE TROPICS: Invest 91-L heading west, likely to be tropical depression over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tropical wave (91-L) continues to march west today across the Central Atlantic.

Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.

A tropical depression or storm will likely form over the weekend.

The Lesser Antilles could see impacts as early as Thursday of next week.

Too early to tell if there will be any U.S. impacts.

The next name is Gabrielle.

Tropics outlook, Sept. 5, 2025

