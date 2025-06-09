TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️: Accident with injuries on Bartram Park Blvd., expect delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emergency crews were sent to a traffic crash with serious injuries at Bartram Park Boulevard and Rounded Crown Drive, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said after 8 a.m. Monday. Expect delays in the area, JFRD said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.