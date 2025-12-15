Traffic Alert: All northbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge closed due to crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of I-295 at the Dames Point Bridge are closed due to a crash with injuries.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD), one patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are told to seek alternative routes at the time.

Action News Jax will update as more information is released.

