Traffic alert on the campus of UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Expect some changes if you drive on the campus of the University of North Florida.

UNF Drive, between Lot 7 and Lots 9 and 10, will be closed to traffic in both directions from Wednesday, June 4, to Sunday, June 22.

The road is closing because of construction being done on the new Honors Residence Hall.

All parking lots, including Lots 7, 9 and 10, will remain open.

The two shuttle stops in front of Lot 7 will be closed, but students can pick up shuttles near Osprey Café or the Student Union.

UNF Campus Map Road closure from June 4-22 (Credit: UNF)

