Traffic alert: Closures planned on Shands Bridge

CLAY AND ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Maintenance is scheduled for the Shands Bridge, which connects St. Johns and Clay Counties on State Road 16.

Directional closures are planned overnight Monday, Dec. 8, through Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The lane closures will begin at 9:30 p.m. each night and reopen by 3:30 a.m. Flagger will be on site to direct traffic.

Drivers should use an alternate route during that time.

