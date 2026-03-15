TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-95 near International Golf Parkway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-95 near the International Golf Parkway around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

FHP says that injuries are involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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