TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes inside lanes of U.S. 1 south of County Road 210, St. Johns deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Inside lanes of U.S. 1 near County Road 210 are shut down due to a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It’s happening near Sterling Plaza Drive, which is about a mile-and-a-half south of County Road 210.

A car and a motorcycle are involved in the crash, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

SJSO said traffic is being diverted down Alternate CR 210.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.