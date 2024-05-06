TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Dames Point Bridge closes some southbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a crash with injuries on the Dames Point Bridge heading southbound. The initial crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

A live look on the Florida Department of Transportation’s cameras shows a shutdown on some of the southbound lanes.

FHP also said traffic has been blocked for at least the last half hour. Take caution when driving through the area and expect slow downs and traffic backups.

This is a developing story. When more information is released this story will be updated.

