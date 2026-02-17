TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are shut down due to a crash with injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The westbound lanes of the bridge are open, but JSO is asking drivers to avoid the bridge until it fully opens again.

JSO said it will provide an update when eastbound lanes reopen.

Action News Jax is working to get more details on the crash and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.