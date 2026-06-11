TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at SR-206 on I-95 closes southbound lane

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the left southbound lane of I-95 at SR-206 in St. Johns County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Traffic cameras show a van turned on its side and another car in the median.

Emergency responders have arrived at the scene and are directing traffic around the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involves injuries, although it is not immediately clear the degree of injuries sustained.

Those traveling in the area should expect backups.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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