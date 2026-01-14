TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes all southbound lanes of I-95 at MLK Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes on I-95 are currently closed after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash happened around 11:09 a.m.

Authorities closed the highway to clear the area and make it safe for first responders.

Southbound drivers are being diverted at Golfair Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays while crews work to clear the scene.

