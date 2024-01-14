Traffic Alert: Delays and detours expected for Clay County drivers due to construction

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In the upcoming weeks, drivers in Clay County should be prepared for delays and detours on various roads due to scheduled construction projects.

Here’s a brief overview of the affected areas and dates:

Sandridge Road:

Single-lane closures on weekends starting from Jan. 13 are anticipated to last for two weekends.

County Road 218:

Single-lane closures are scheduled from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, spanning from Henley Rd. to SR 16.

Detour planned from Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. to Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. Road closure from Henley Rd. to SR 16, with a detour on Thunder Road. Emergency services will have access at all times.

College Drive:

Single-lane closures are expected on Feb. 6-7.

Green Cove Springs:

Railroad crossing closures on Jan. 29 and 31, affecting multiple streets.

Oak Stream Drive Access:

Closed on Russell Road on Feb. 12. Residents are advised to use the Sandridge Road exit/entrance.

As a reminder, drivers are urged to exercise caution in work zones and adhere to posted speed limits. It’s essential to be mindful that these dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information and detailed project specifics, visit Clay County Government Engineering.

