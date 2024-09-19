TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes lanes of I-95 in St. Johns County

St. Johns, Fla. — Drivers in the northern part of St. Johns County will see a backup as they approach the Duval County line on I-95.

All northbound lanes of the interstate are closed due to a crash with an overturned semi.

Traffic is being diverted at International Golf Parkway and County Road 210.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on i95 near CR-210. I'm tracking your alternate route on @ActionNewsJax on CBS47/FOX30 pic.twitter.com/JRwA4TQTIt — Meghan Moriarty (@MeghanANjax) September 19, 2024

