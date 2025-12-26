TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi truck blocks all eastbound I-10 lanes near Yellow Water Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving a semi truck has blocked all eastbound lanes of I-10 just past Yellow Water Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted into the left emergency lane as crews work to clear the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

