TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck crash closes lane on I-95 at Nassau, Duval County line

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 7:56 AM: The Nassau County Fire & Rescue says they transported more than one person who had minor injuries.

END UPDATE

A crash on I-95 North is causing major delays Monday morning.

The accident happened at the Nassau and Duval County line, blocking the right lane.

The incident started around 7:06 a.m., and crews are still working to clear the scene, according to Florida511.

Travelers are advised to take an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

