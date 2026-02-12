Traffic light out at Yulee intersection

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A power line was been damaged Thursday morning at Chester Road and David Hallman Parkway and as a result, the traffic signal is not functioning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. A contractor is working with FPL to get power restored and the sheriff’s office is onsite providing traffic control, the sheriff office posted on social media at about 11 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to:

Approach with extra caution

Come to a complete stop

Treat the intersection like a four-way stop

Exercise extra patience

Remember that if a police officer or traffic control person is

present, following their direction.

