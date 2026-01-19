Traffic stops and your rights: What experts say drivers should do

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic stops are among the most common interactions between police and drivers, and experts said even small issues can prompt officers to pull someone over sometimes without the driver realizing it.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Officer Terrance Hightower said stops often begin with something visible, including equipment violations or driving behavior.

“It can go as simple as a tag like being out, a tag like covers, a tail light being out, a headlight being out, moving too slow in traffic, definitely moving too fast in traffic, even as much as the radio being too loud,” Hightower said.

Hightower, who spent 25 years with JSO, explained that those observations give officers legal grounds to initiate a stop.

“Probable cause gives a reason for the stop altogether,” he said.

Once a driver is pulled over, officers typically request identification. How a driver responds at that point can shape what happens next. That issue was highlighted last year in the controversial traffic stop involving William McNeill, which escalated after McNeill refused to provide his license and insurance.

During the encounter, an officer cited multiple reasons for the stop.

Hightower said refusing to comply at that stage can quickly change the tone of an encounter.

“You have some people who want to be reluctant about giving up their driver’s license, that’s why you’re going to have problems starting to kick in, or giving a little difficulty. My best thing to tell you is to go ahead and get your license. Listen to what the officer is saying,” Hightower said.

Criminal defense attorney Chris Carson said while drivers do have rights, roadside resistance is rarely effective.

“If the police request your ID, provide it,” Carson said.

He added that even when drivers disagree with an officer’s actions, pushing back during the stop can make matters worse.

“Ultimately, if it’s something that escalates into a situation where they order you to get out of the car again at that point, you can’t really push back on that roadside because you’re just not gonna win that battle,” Carson said.

Carson said legal challenges should be handled later in court, not during the traffic stop.

“And if it turns out that there is a legal issue that it never should’ve risen to that level, we regularly in our practice file a motion to suppress where we believe that there was an unreasonable search or something along those lines,” he said.

One driver said compliance is the simplest approach.

“You have nothing to hide. What’s the problem? Hand over your ID,” said local driver Iris Hagan.

Experts said understanding what can trigger a traffic stop and how to respond may help keep a routine encounter from becoming something more serious.

