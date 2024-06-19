The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday morning over the western Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm #Alberto Advisory 8: Tropical Storm Alberto Forms Over the Western Gulf of Mexico. Heavy Rains, Coastal Flooding, and Gusty Winds Forecast Along The Coasts of Texas and Northeastern Mexico Through Thursday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that the most significant impacts are likely to be very heavy rain & flooding for Mexico extending northward into South Texas where rainfall may exceed 10″ through the upcoming week. This is also an area suffering from drought so a certain amount of rain will be welcome, Buresh said.

There are no expected local impacts from Alberto for Jacksonville or any of Florida, Buresh said.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma said on average, the first named storm of the year forms on June 20.

The next named storm on the list is Beryl.





