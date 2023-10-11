Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic; Gulf system increases thunderstorm chances in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic.

Sean is moving west-northwest at 13 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

The system is forecast to eventually weaken as it continues its move towards the western Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa only several hundred miles to the east of Sean has some potential for gradual development but also has little chance to make it very far west across the Atlantic.

Talking the Tropics With Mike: T.S. Sean forms over East Atlantic ... low pressure headed to Florida

Low pressure over the Gulf will remain weak while moving over Florida by Thursday.

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Click here to read more about that.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs





LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast





INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

SEE: Storm names for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season