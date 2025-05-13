Trump-backed Florida gubernatorial candidate backs DeSantis’ push for property tax relief

The only declared Republican candidate in the 2028 race for Governor of Florida is weighing in on the tax battle brewing in Tallahassee.

In an exclusive interview with Action News Jax, Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL 18th District), a former member of the Florida House, shared his thoughts on the disconnect between Republican leaders.

While the Florida House favors a permanent sales tax cut, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for a property tax rebate this year and then permanent property tax relief that would be decided on the 2026 ballot.

Donalds, whose candidacy is backed by President Donald Trump, seems to be backing the Governor in the debate, despite the fact that Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly teased his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, may throw her name into the hat to challenge Donalds.

When it comes to which policy he favors, Donalds said he believes lawmakers should focus on cutting property taxes.

“Local governments and the state need to look at this very strongly, ways to protect Florida’s homeowners. People who have chosen Florida for their home, not just for the next couple of years, but definitely over the last couple of decades. We need to make sure that we’re protecting those people so they can still stay in their homes, live in their homes and enjoy the beauty of Florida,” Donalds said.

DeSantis has threatened to veto any budget with a permanent sales tax cut, arguing it would threaten a future effort to permanently reduce property taxes.

But House Speaker Daniel Perez (R-Miami) told Action News Jax Friday he wants to find a way to do both.

“I am for doing both. Property taxes affect local government. Property taxes affect K-12 education. Property taxes affect police and fire. That’s a decision that people have to make at the ballot box, but I am for allowing the people to make that decision,” Perez said.

Donalds told Action News Jax even though the battle over how to cut taxes has pushed the legislative session into an extended overtime that could trigger an unprecedented state government shutdown, he believes the divided Republican factions will sort out their differences.

“This too shall pass. You know, politics is an interesting situation,” said Donalds. “You’ll see flare-ups like this from time to time, but at the end of the day, knowing everybody in there in Tallahassee, I think they’re gonna get this business done.”

