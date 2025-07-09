TSA rolling out new airport benefits for military members and families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Military members and their families now have a cheaper way of getting through the airport more quickly.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing more military families to have access to its PreCheck service, which allows for a faster way of getting through airport security screenings.

“This is really a broader initiative from this administration to really support, salute, and honor those that wear the uniform,” said Adam Stahl, acting TSA deputy administrator.

The new perks are part of a list of recent changes the TSA has announced in the last week, including doing away with its “shoes off” policy when going through security. The new military-related benefits include free signup for PreCheck for the TSA’s Gold Star families. The TSA says Gold Star families include parents, spouses, and kids of those who’ve lost their lives while serving the military.

Military spouses, overall, will get a $25 discount if they decide to sign up for PreCheck. The TSA says it can cost anywhere from $76-$85 to sign up for a PreCheck membership.

“That’s a significant discount,” said Stahl, “though the price may vary slightly depending on where you are in the country.”

Stahl tells Action News Jax another part of the initiative adds dedicated Gold Star security lanes at 10 airports around the country, allowing those families to skip to the front of the screening line. The Jacksonville International Airport is not among them, but Stahl said more of these lines could pop up at other airports around the country in the coming years.

“We’re certainly open to possibly expanding this to other segments of the military community,” Stahl said.

Anyone looking to sign up for TSA PreCheck can find more information at the link here. Those interested in learning about TSA’s Gold Star families program can click here.

