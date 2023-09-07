Twin Peaks Jacksonville is officially open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twin Peaks now has a location in Jacksonville on Atlantic Boulevard.

Today there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

Guests will have a selection of several 29-degree draft beers.

Read: Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers,’ hiring in Jacksonville

The new Twin Peaks is located at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard.

They are open today from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Read: Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville

For more information on deals and restaurant hours, you can visit their website .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.