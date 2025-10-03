Two arrested in Lake City child crimes sting

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two men were arrested in Lake City as part of an undercover operation targeting individuals attempting to exploit children online.

The Lake City Police Department conducted the operation over several weeks, with detectives posing as a teenage girl to identify potential child predators, a police news release states.

“These arrests highlight the continued dedication of our detectives to proactively investigate and remove child predators from our community,” stated Chief of Police Gerald Butler.

On Monday, Yavin Omar Johnson was arrested after he drove to a predetermined location in Lake City, intending to meet a child for a sexual encounter.

Similarly, on Thursday, Marquel Donovan Smith of Gainesville was arrested under the same circumstances.

Both men were taken to the Columbia County Detention Center following their arrests.

