2 arrested in St. Johns County mail theft investigation

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a months-long investigation into mail thefts in the northwest section of the county.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the investigation started in May. On June 26, investigators were conducting an undercover operation at the USPS Store at Bartram Oaks Walk when they saw a car driven by Selena Strickland, 25, parked in front of a USPS mailbox.

The passenger in the car, Carl Davis, 24, opened the mailbox with a key, grabbed the mail inside, and put it in the vehicle’s trunk, SJSO said. Davis ran away when deputies approached the car. He was located a short time later.

Read: ‘I am embarrassed’: Putnam County Sheriff releases findings of jail audit

Authorities arrested Strickland and Davis and the stolen mail and packages were recovered, the Facebook posts said.

Strickland was charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, petit theft, and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Davis was charged with petit theft, unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, and resisting arrest without violence.

USPS MAIL THEFT UPDATE: Since May 2024, SJSO has been investigating an increase in mail thefts at blue USPS Collection... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 26, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching driver during traffic stop

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.