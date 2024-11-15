Two arrests made in connection with the murder of Jacksonville Security Guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax has learned two arrests have been made in connection to the murder of a security guard at a local arcade on Jacksonville’s Westside last month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cheneta Duffy was arrested in Pasco County on November 7 and charged with attempted armed robbery in connection with the October incident that resulted in the murder of Dragon Arcade security guard Ronald Matthews.

According to her arrest warrant obtained by Action News Jax, Duffy wasn’t the first suspect booked in connection with the shooting.

A man identified as P. Britt and suggested to be Duffy’s boyfriend was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder just five days after Matthews’ death.

Action News Jax was able to track down his arrest report which revealed his full name: Petrios Britt.

Despite the arrests, JSO and the State Attorney’s Office haven’t provided public updates on the case.

Britt and Duffy also don’t appear in the jail log.

Attorney and former FBI agent Dale Carson explained often in cases involving multiple suspects, incremental developments are kept quiet.

“If you have an armed robbery, or attempted armed robbery and a homicide, the question arises from our perspective are there other people involved? And if there are other people involved, you don’t want to broadcast to them that people are in custody,” said Carson.

According to Britt’s arrest report, it seems police do suspect there were others involved.

The report accuses Duffy of dragging her leg to prevent the front door of the business from fully closing and locking.

The report claims two armed men wearing all-black clothing and masks exited a vehicle in the parking lot and entered the business before opening fire on the security guard.

The alleged gunmen fled on foot after the shooting, as a third potential suspect drove away in the car they’d arrived in according to the report.

Court records show Britt had been charged with several crimes this year before his arrest in connection with the October shooting.

Those charges include domestic battery and battery on a firefighter.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.