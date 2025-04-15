Two Breon Allen murder suspects linked to second Jacksonville killing, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two of the men charged in the January shooting death of a 7-year-old Jacksonville boy, have been linked to the death of a Jacksonville woman a year earlier, police said.

Dannel Larkins, 21, and Keith Johnson, 21, are two of six suspects in the January 14 shooting death of Breon Allen.

Jacksonville police said Tuesday the two men are also connected to the April 22, 2024 shooting death of 43-year-old Valondia Norris.

Norris was found lying on the curb in a parking lot in the Charter Point area, police said. Larkin is facing a murder charge in Norris’ death and Johnson, accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, police said.

Breon was walking with his cousin, 21-year-old Lafayette Mango Jr., on Commonwealth Avenue, when gunshots were fired towards them. Police said the drive-by shooting was “gang-related” and Mango was the intended target.

Also charged in the child’s killing are Donte McGhee, Tavaris Kelly, both 17, Keith Fields, 18, and Zharod Sykes, 21.

Breon Allen

