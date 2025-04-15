Man dead, woman injured in Jacksonville double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a double shooting Tuesday evening in Jacksonville. Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of East 10th Street and Phoenix Avenue.

Police were called to the scene at about 6:51 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived to find the man and woman shot, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the victims to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, the news release states.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

